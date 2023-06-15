Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 715 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $639,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 114,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,455 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Bobby Berman bought 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bobby Berman purchased 1,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.25 per share, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Chris Avery purchased 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $95.75 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $957,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $818,945. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CFR opened at $109.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.55 and a twelve month high of $160.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

