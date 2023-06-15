Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 89 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,148,000 after purchasing an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $169.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $178.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.84.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $540,320.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,286 shares of company stock worth $30,301,727 over the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.85.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

