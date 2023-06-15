Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in BOK Financial by 288.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Insider Activity at BOK Financial

BOK Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $225,806.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,751,309.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Martin E. Grunst purchased 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,969. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,920 shares of company stock valued at $388,160. 57.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOKF opened at $88.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.22. BOK Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $70.21 and a 12 month high of $110.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.74 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOK Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also

