Probity Advisors Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,528,000 after purchasing an additional 190,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,061,000 after purchasing an additional 104,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,818,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,812,000 after purchasing an additional 112,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $163.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.22 and its 200-day moving average is $161.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

