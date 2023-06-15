Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Reduces Stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA decreased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Insulet comprises approximately 4.4% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Insulet worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 101,333.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300,377 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $382,818,000 after buying an additional 1,299,095 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Insulet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 9,577.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Luciana Borio sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.38, for a total value of $141,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,614,569. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insulet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $283.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.59. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 240.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.33 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

