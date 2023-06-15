Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 415,013 Shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,013 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.34% of Data Knights Acquisition worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Data Knights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Data Knights Acquisition Stock Performance

Data Knights Acquisition stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.66. Data Knights Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.24 and a one year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $82.55 million, a PE ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 0.02.

Data Knights Acquisition Profile

Data Knights Acquisition ( NASDAQ:DKDCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter.

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. Data Knights Acquisition Corp.

