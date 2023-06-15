Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) VP Sells $208,920.00 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) VP J Michael Whitted sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $208,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,659.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Hillenbrand

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.