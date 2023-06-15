Regal Partners Ltd Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Snap by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 19,755 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Snap by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,090,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 18,738 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 335,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 57,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Snap by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 287,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.02. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $988.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,013,398.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,251,928 shares of company stock worth $12,299,214. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.27.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.