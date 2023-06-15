Regal Partners Ltd Acquires Shares of 70,698 Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 0.5% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after acquiring an additional 30,996,329 shares during the last quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 185.8% in the 4th quarter. Nekton Capital Ltd. now owns 672,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,283,000 after buying an additional 437,216 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 105,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 65,025 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,180,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $33.53 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

