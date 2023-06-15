Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Regal Partners Ltd

Regal Partners Ltd lowered its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,892 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for approximately 0.8% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Regal Partners Ltd owned 0.19% of Farfetch worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTCH. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.49.

Farfetch Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of FTCH opened at $5.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.95.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.64 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 66.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.