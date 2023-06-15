Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Equinix by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Price Performance

EQIX stock opened at $775.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $494.89 and a one year high of $778.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.56 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $724.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $706.07.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.