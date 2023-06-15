Shaolin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 822,026 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 2.10% of Canna-Global Acquisition worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,394,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Canna-Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,044,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 111.2% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,267,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,813,000 after buying an additional 667,346 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 930,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition by 90.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 23,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

CNGL stock opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48.

Canna-Global Acquisition Company Profile

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp intends to acquire, engages in share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination. It focuses on identify and acquiring a business in the cannabis sector.

