Regal Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV)

Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHCV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises approximately 1.2% of Regal Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GEHCV. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $563,000.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHCV opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.00. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $66.28.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc operates as a medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital solutions provider. Its products, services, and solutions enable clinicians to make informed decisions, improving patient care from diagnosis to therapy and monitoring. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

