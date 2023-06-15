CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Reduced by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $181.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $212.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.29.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.50.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

