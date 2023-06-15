Shaolin Capital Management LLC Has $4.81 Million Stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 3.24% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFAR. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 1.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,107,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFAR stock opened at $10.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

