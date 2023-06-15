Point72 Middle East FZE Makes New $9.42 Million Investment in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,472 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,415,000. Palo Alto Networks comprises approximately 0.4% of Point72 Middle East FZE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 986 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,403,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,898,087.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $3,241,296.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,293,879.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.85.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $238.56 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $239.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.85. The stock has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 378.67, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

