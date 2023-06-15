Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe Sells 1,800 Shares

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.8 %

OMC opened at $94.62 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

