Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe Sells 1,800 Shares

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,243.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.8 %
OMC opened at $94.62 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Omnicom Group Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)
