Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $141,981.97 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) insider Thad Jampol sold 2,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $141,981.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,777,740.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $437,000.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $893,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Thad Jampol sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $220,250.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Thad Jampol sold 15,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $647,550.00.

Intapp Price Performance

NASDAQ INTA opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.52 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $49.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,484,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,428,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,468,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,474,000 after purchasing an additional 183,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

