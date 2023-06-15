Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.48.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 66,505 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,042 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 23,555 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 159,408 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.