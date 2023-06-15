Insider Selling: Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) Director Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Urban Outfitters Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:URBN opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.47. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $34.48.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
