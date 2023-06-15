Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,669,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.50% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $221,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.62. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $51.63.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

