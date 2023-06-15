Dustin S. Sjuts Sells 5,000 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The company had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after buying an additional 1,946,680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after purchasing an additional 953,790 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 854,755 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 777,135 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 658,200 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.