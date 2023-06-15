Dustin S. Sjuts Sells 5,000 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) President Dustin S. Sjuts sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,541,234.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of RVNC stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59.
Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The company had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Revance Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,020,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,096,000 after buying an additional 1,946,680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,026,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,400,000 after purchasing an additional 953,790 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1,345.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 918,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,793,000 after purchasing an additional 854,755 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 225.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,121,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 777,135 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,165,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 658,200 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.
