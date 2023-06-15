82,601 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Acquired by Point72 Middle East FZE

Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,736,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PDD by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 4.1% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $78.67 on Thursday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $106.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

