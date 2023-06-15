Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 73,367 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,152,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,367 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $122,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

