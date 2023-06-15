Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Sells $126,895.02 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $126,895.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 12.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,999.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,916,000 after purchasing an additional 825,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.35.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

