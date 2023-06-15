Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) CFO Acquires $156,807.76 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) CFO Gary Mick purchased 5,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gary Mick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Gary Mick bought 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Gary Mick bought 5,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $133,100.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $142.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.49 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 503.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,716,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,488,000 after buying an additional 3,935,291 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,950,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,918,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,978 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 2,601,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,783 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

