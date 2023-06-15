Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) CFO Sells $131,983.20 in Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $131,983.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Eric Kalamaras also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Eric Kalamaras sold 47,195 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $780,605.30.

On Monday, March 20th, Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of Target Hospitality stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $36,178.80.

TH stock opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TH. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after acquiring an additional 483,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 22,182 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 72.4% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 995,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after acquiring an additional 418,248 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 945,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 311,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 843,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 190,050 shares during the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

