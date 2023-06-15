Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CAO Sells $132,610.50 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $132,610.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.2 %
LEGH stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.80.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Legacy Housing (LEGH)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.