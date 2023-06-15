Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) CAO Sells $132,610.50 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) CAO Jeffrey V. Burt sold 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $132,610.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.2 %

LEGH stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 681.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 54.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Featured Articles

