Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) SVP Sells $159,461.76 in Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) SVP Brian M. Brinch sold 1,058 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.72, for a total transaction of $159,461.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,017.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AGM opened at $149.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $153.54.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $84.41 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth about $2,772,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,019 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AGM. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

