Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 0.8% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $1,044,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $193.07 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $194.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.93 and a 200-day moving average of $166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.71.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

