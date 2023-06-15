Shaolin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 3.69% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II worth $8,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 57,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the fourth quarter valued at $2,299,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

ITAQ stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Company Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

