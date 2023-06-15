Shaolin Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,370 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLAO. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $698,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $902,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition alerts:

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.