Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA) Shares Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MSSA – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 4.38% of Metal Sky Star Acquisition worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSSA. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth $199,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 4.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition in the third quarter worth $239,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 7.5% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Metal Sky Star Acquisition by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 455,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 51,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Metal Sky Star Acquisition alerts:

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of MSSA stock opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. Metal Sky Star Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Company Profile

Metal Sky Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metal Sky Star Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.