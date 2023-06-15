Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys 100,000 Shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:TPBA – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of TPB Acquisition Co. I worth $6,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TPB Acquisition Co. I by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in TPB Acquisition Co. I during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TPB Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

TPB Acquisition Co. I stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. TPB Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25.

TPB Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities across the food, agriculture, biomanufacturing, and life sciences sectors.

