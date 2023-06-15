Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Shares Bought by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 730,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.90% of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition worth $7,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition alerts:

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TETE opened at $10.72 on Thursday. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire companies in the technology and telecommunications sector in Malaysia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.