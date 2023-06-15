Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Shares Sold by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,356 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Semper Paratus Acquisition worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGST. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $489,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGST opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries.

