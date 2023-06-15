iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 7.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.00. 2,023,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,160,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iQIYI

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in iQIYI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iQIYI by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iQIYI by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 123,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.