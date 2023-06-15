iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 7.1%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $5.00. 2,023,192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,160,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on IQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC dropped their price target on iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.34.
iQIYI Stock Up 4.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -264.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
Featured Articles
