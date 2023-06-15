Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 341,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 851,643 shares.The stock last traded at $29.08 and had previously closed at $28.81.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

