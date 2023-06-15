NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Up 8%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.87 and last traded at $8.87. Approximately 525,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,898,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.85.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions ( NYSE:NEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 199.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.