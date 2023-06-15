ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 6.8% Higher

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90. 82,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,432,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ProPetro from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $902.25 million, a PE ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $423.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.08 million. ProPetro had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 1.33%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ProPetro by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,817,000 after buying an additional 361,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,536,000 after buying an additional 1,381,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after buying an additional 289,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in ProPetro by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,992,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after buying an additional 1,196,513 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

