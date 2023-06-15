Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Increases By 158.1%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the May 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.25.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
