Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Increases By 158.1%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a growth of 158.1% from the May 15th total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.25.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2769 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after buying an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,701,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after buying an additional 1,190,529 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,979,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 397.5% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 899,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,336,000 after buying an additional 718,386 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.