SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 225,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 620,482 shares.The stock last traded at $22.76 and had previously closed at $22.70.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPHY. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

