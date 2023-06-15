Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 9%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shot up 9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.11. 1,462,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 2,079,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACHR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.
Archer Aviation Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation
Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 180,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 227.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 27,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.
About Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
