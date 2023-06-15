Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 119,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 269,304 shares.The stock last traded at $16.75 and had previously closed at $16.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price target on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATAT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the first quarter worth $212,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at $430,000.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

Further Reading

