NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 75,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 834,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,765,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 1,329,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 384,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 652.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 319,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 207,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.
NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.
