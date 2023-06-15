NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.87. Approximately 75,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 834,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NGL Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NGL Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners ( NYSE:NGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,765,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after buying an additional 1,329,041 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 131.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 677,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 384,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 652.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 319,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 411,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 207,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

