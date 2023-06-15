Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.19 and last traded at $14.19. 1,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 86,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OBIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.51.

Institutional Trading of Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed ( NASDAQ:OBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter worth approximately $100,169,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,585,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the 1st quarter valued at $13,790,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter worth $4,893,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the first quarter worth $2,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

