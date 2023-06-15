HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Up 6%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.28. 8,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 260,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $223.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Rating)

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.