Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up 1.5% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IQVIA Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.25.

IQV stock opened at $212.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.33 and a 200-day moving average of $206.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.