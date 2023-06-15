IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) were down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.16. Approximately 1,969,777 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 5,686,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday, March 31st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.87.

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $2,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $46,466.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,583,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,261,165.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Monroe sold 200,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,104,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

