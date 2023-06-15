Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA Increases Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,135 shares during the quarter. BellRing Brands makes up approximately 1.3% of Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned about 0.10% of BellRing Brands worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 70.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,612.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Price Performance

NYSE:BRBR opened at $36.00 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $37.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRBR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.15.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

