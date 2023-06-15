Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FIS. Barclays lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stephens raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.9 %

FIS stock opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $105.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.